Arts Council to debut 9/11 exhibit

As the anniversary of the September 11th attack approaches, the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is debuting a new exhibit honoring the victims and first responders.

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is debuting a new exhibit called Ground Zero 360, commemorating one of the most monumental events in American history.

The free exhibit opens on September 6 at 10:00 a.m. It is free and open to the public. It features photographs, artifacts and artwork honoring the victims and first responders killed on 9/11.

For more information, call (979) 696-2787 or go to acbv.org.

