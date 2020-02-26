Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent

Christians around the world are marking the beginning of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

The Lenten season is a 40-day period of prayer, repentance, and fasting for Christians leading up to Easter. Many believers will show repentance for their sins with fasting, self-sacrifice, and prayer during the Lenten period.

Locally, hundreds attended the noon mass at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Bryan. During Mass, a priest placed ashes on the worshiper's foreheads in the shape of a cross to signify a person's grief and mourning for their sins. The same sins that Christians believe Jesus Christ gave his life for when he died on the cross.

The ashes are made from the burning of palms blessed in the previous year's Palm Sunday celebration.

The end of Lenten is on Easter Sunday on April 12.