Assistant Bryan Police Chief arrested for assault

Bryan police announced Wednesday that Assistant Chief Wayland Rawls was arrested for assault.

Bryan police previously announced that a senior member of their command staff was placed on leave while Texas Rangers investigated an incident that took place on Feb. 8 in the 500 block of West 26th Street.

The department said his assault charge was a Class A misdemeanor.

Rawls was placed on Paid Administrative Leave following the incident. He will continue to be on leave pending the outcome of the Bryan Police Department’s internal investigation.

On Monday the city of Bryan released a portion of a police report that provided additional details of the alleged assault.

The report provides the following summary of events:

"One individual reported that another male touched him in an offensive manner by shoving the palm of his hand into the individual's face, touching his nose. It was also reported that the individual who was offended by this contact then struck the other male on and about his head and face multiple times, resulting in visible injuries. Parties were separated. Both parties wish to press charges for assault. The case will be referred for further investigation."

The incident occurred at a fundraising event, according to multiple sources. Rawls was a guest at the event and not working at the time the altercation occurred.

KBTX has reached out to all the Bryan City Council Members for reaction to the arrest.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson sent us a statement saying, "I have confidence in both the Texas Rangers and BPD to conduct their investigations and will not comment about this while either investigation remains ongoing."

Rawls was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Wednesday and then released on a bond of $4,000.