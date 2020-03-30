Texas A&M Corps of Cadets asst. commandant passes away

Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets Assistant Commandant Col. Glenn Starnes has died, according to a post on the official Facebook page for the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commandant.

Starnes had served as the Assistant Commandant for Operations & Training for the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets since 2012.

Starnes had also served 30 years in the United States Marine Corps and commanded at every level from Field Artillery Battery to Field Artillery Regiment.

Starnes served two tours of duty in Iraq in 2003 and 2005. He also served on joint duty with US Central Command.

Starnes’ awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit with two Gold Stars, the Bronze Star with Combat “V” Device, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with Gold Star, and the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) from the Queen of England. Starnes retired from the United States Marine Corps in 2011.

Starnes is survived by his wife Connie and his daughter, Hailey Starnes Davis.

"The Aggie family lost a great Aggie today," the Facebook post reads, "and we will all miss him."