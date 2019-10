College Station police responded to an attempted ATM theft at a credit union on Longmire Drive.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday at Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union.

The suspect(s) arrived and left the property in a white dually pickup truck, found abandoned down the street and reported stolen out of Harris County, according to College Station police.

The case is under investigation. If you know anything cal (979) 764-3600.