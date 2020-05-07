Attorney: There are ways business owners can prevent lawsuits involving COVID-19

Every day, business owners are being forced to make tough decisions about how to keep staff and customers safe. Lawyers say if they fail to do so, they could open themselves up to legal action.

According to an online tracker of coronavirus-related litigation, nearly 900 cases have been filed across the nation. More than sixty have been filed in Texas.

Those cases target a wide variety of industries and companies including nursing homes, hospitals, prisons, airlines, and cruise lines.

According to the American Bar Association, after prison lawsuits, the next most popular were lawsuits involving insurance disputes, contracts and civil rights.

Lawmakers in Washington have been working to expand legislation that would help protect business owners from lawsuits due to the virus.

"While our nation is asking everyone from front-line healthcare professionals to essential small-business owners to major employers to adapt in new ways and keep serving, a massive tangle of federal and state laws could easily mean their heroic efforts are met with years of endless lawsuits. We can not let this happen," said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Local attorney Daniel Hernandez tells KBTX the best thing a business owner can due to avoid being sued during the pandemic is to put precautions and policies in place that protect staff and customers. Something as simple as workers wearing masks can help make this happen.

"Those masks are meant to protect the customers. The invitee. That's what it's called. The invitee. If I'm inviting you to my business I need to have an environment that protects you," said Hernandez.

"I'm in favor of opening up business, but we have to be smart about it," he said.

On Wednesday, the widow of a man who passed away after contracting COVID-19 while residing at a local assisted living center filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company.

Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the nation’s nursing homes are pushing back against a potential flood of lawsuits with a sweeping lobbying effort to get states to grant them emergency protection from claims of inadequate care.

Watchdogs, patient advocates, and lawyers argue that immunity orders are misguided. At a time when the crisis is laying bare such chronic industry problems as staffing shortages and poor infection control, they say legal liability is the last safety net to keep facilities accountable.

