Attorney: Wife of former officer charged in Floyd death files for divorce

A lawyer for the wife of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, released a statement saying she has filed for divorce.

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (Source: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

Kellie Chauvin is “devastated” by Floyd’s death, and “her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy,” according to the Friday statement by Sekula Law Offices.

She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he begged for air during an arrest on Memorial Day.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” read the statement in part.

Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted of murder.

Three other officers at the scene of the arrest were fired, including Tou Thao. Charges have not been filed against them.

Following news of the Chauvins’ pending divorce, false social media posts emerged claiming Thao is Kellie Chauvin’s brother, according to the Associated Press.

“Tou Thao is NOT Ms. Chauvin’s brother. I would GREATLY appreciate help putting that rumor to rest,” said Amanda Mason-Sekula, her divorce lawyer, in an email. “Her family has been harassed and threatened based on multiple incorrect reports.”

Kellie Chauvin does have a brother who is a police officer, but he works in St. Paul, Minnesota, Mason-Sekula says.

