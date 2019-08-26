Attorney: Chester Jackson's felony charge stems from alleged biting

Chester Jackson, Jr. was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday morning at Caldwell’s 21st District Court, his first on felony assault on a public servant charges handed up by a Burleson County grand jury in June.

That hearing, however, did not happen as planned because Jackson has yet to be booked on the felony charge due to injuries his attorney believes took place at Cross Creek psychiatric hospital in Austin.

According to attorney U.A. Lewis, Jackson is still in a rehab center, and while his condition is improving, he still is unable to talk or walk.

Lewis did appear at the courthouse and said Jackson’s felony assault charge stemmed from an incident where jail staff says Jackson bit an officer while he was in custody. A report released in July by Burleson County says that assault happened on Sunday, April 21, the same day Jackson was released and transported to the psychiatric hospital in Austin.

A report detailing the alleged biting says the officer's injuries were documented to supervising staff. A deputy who claimed he recorded Jackson biting the officer says the video was not recovered because the camera fell during the recording.

“What I find ironic is It’s the same grand jury that also indicted the officer who we see on camera tossing Chester causing him injury in the cell," said Lewis.

Hours after arriving at Cross Creek hospital on April 21, the staff put him in a chokehold and gave him a sedative, according to 911 records.

Jackson then went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing. He was rushed to another hospital in Austin where he was in a coma and on life support, said his attorney.

“I don’t even know why they would bring up the charges; I think y’all put him through enough, I think he suffered enough,' said Jackson's sister, Jessica Mcclain-Jackson. "I think it should all be dismissed and let him recover because at this point it’s just too much.”

Jackson was originally arrested by a deputy in April on a public intoxication charge following a disturbance outside his Somerville home.

Jackson's detention in Burleson County also led to the indictment of a former Caldwell police officer who was caught on camera shoving Jackson into a metal bed and toilet while he was shackled.