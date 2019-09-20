Heavy rain makes travel to Aggieland ahead of game day difficult

As Auburn fans flooded Aggieland ahead of the first conference game of the season, they had to dodge another opponent named Imelda along the way.

Heavy rainfall and flooding in East Texas made traveling from Alabama difficult for many fans.

Auburn fan Jim Baird and his friends travel to an opposing SEC school every year to watch their Tigers play.

"We weren't sure it was going to be like this so we woke up and went to bed last night not expecting anything,” said Baird. “At 4:00 this morning, we woke up and found out our flight was canceled out of Birmingham."

Baird said they felt like their trip was in jeopardy. David McCormack was with Baird as they tried to make their way to Aggieland.

"We didn't know what we were going to do and started freaking out,” said McCormack. “How are we going to get into Houston? And then we were wondering okay there is rain and there is flooding so maybe no one is flying into Houston."

The group finally made it onto a flight and landed in Houston, but their travel wasn’t done quite yet.

“It was a little bit difficult because of the rain,” said Baird. “The rain was kind of thick at times and we didn't know where we were going but it wasn't too bad.”

They made it safely to the area, and say they are happy to be here for the first time.

"It's a beautiful campus, the stadium is huge, the people are great, everybody is very talkative very nice but we will see how that all changes game time tomorrow, but right now we are all buddies,” said Baird.

