Auction for old Kyle Field letters brings in more than $62,000

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX)- An online auction for the old “Home of the 12th Man” letters that adorned Kyle Field’s student side from 1988 to 2018 have brought in more than $62,000.
Image provided by: The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M University
They were replaced with updated lettering in 2018.
The Class of ’88 recently auctioned the original letters to raise money to support Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center.
Click here for a complete breakdown of the winners.
Fast Facts:
One bidder won H, O, M
One bidder won 1,2
Total sold: $62,045
Average winning bid: $7,753.63
Highest winning bid: $8,888 (for the #2)
Lowest winning bid: $3,155 (for the M in “HOME”)
Total bidders: 285
Total bids: 1,055
Highest number of bids for the N in “MAN”
Highest number of bidders for the TH in “12TH