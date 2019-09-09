Auction for old Kyle Field letters brings in more than $62,000

An online auction for the old “Home of the 12th Man” letters that adorned Kyle Field’s student side from 1988 to 2018 have brought in more than $62,000.

Image provided by: The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M University

They were replaced with updated lettering in 2018.

The Class of ’88 recently auctioned the original letters to raise money to support Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center.

Fast Facts:

One bidder won H, O, M

One bidder won 1,2

Total sold: $62,045

Average winning bid: $7,753.63

Highest winning bid: $8,888 (for the #2)

Lowest winning bid: $3,155 (for the M in “HOME”)

Total bidders: 285

Total bids: 1,055

Highest number of bids for the N in “MAN”

Highest number of bidders for the TH in “12TH