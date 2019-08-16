August 2019 currently on pace to be top 5 hottest on record

A hot first half of August brought the Brazos Valley ample 100° afternoons and plenty of heat advisories to go along with them.

Afternoon highs have run anywhere from 3° to 5° above the seasonal average over the course of the first 16 days of the month. The bigger key to the warmth this August comes from the overnight lows. The average low for this time of the year is 75° -- many morning lows only managed to dip down between 78° and 80°.

Taking the average of our low and high temperatures up to this point in the month, August 2019 checks in at 88.2°. That is good enough to currently take the #4 spot on the list of all-time warmest Augusts on record in Bryan / College Station.

More heat and potential heat advisories are in in the forecast through the middle-to-end of the month. Based on the current forecast, 2019 could hold on to the #4 spot, but slip closer to the #5 position by just a few tenths of a degree.

Judging by current standings, August 2019 could very well end up in the top 5 warmest on record, but will for sure take a spot on the top 10 list.

Rainfall and temperature data observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. Records were sporadic from 1882 to 1907 and no records are available for 1908 and 1909. Reliable records are available from 1910 to present.