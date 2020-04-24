Aurora gas station donates PPE to first responders

The Bryan and College Station police and fire departments received donations from a local gas station on Friday.

Sam Meridia, the owner of the Aurora gas stations in town met with BCS first responders to give them hand sanitizer and face masks.

He says as a member of this community he wanted to do something to help those on the front lines.

"I believe it is my responsibility to give back to the community, to protect our brothers and sisters," said Meridia.

Meridia also made a stop at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

He is also offering first responders and health care workers free fountain drinks, coffee and tacos at both of his convenience stores.