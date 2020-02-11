Authentic Mexican cuisine restaurant now open in College Station

Now open, Tacos La Perlita brings authentic Mexican cuisine to College Station.

If you have been looking for authentic gorditas, tacos, tortas, horchata, and more, look no further!

“The menu is a little bit different, said Tacos La Perlita Owner, Alexandra Aguilar. “I believe we have a few things on [the menu] that are really good that people will come back to.”

“So we have, for example, tacos, we have different kinds of meats you can pick. We have tongue, shrimp, fajita and Baracoa," said Aguilar. "We also have tortas, gorditas and parrilladas, which are our skillets with beef fajita, beef skirt and things like that.”

Aguilar wanted to bring authentic flavors back from Mexico when she spent summers and holidays with her family in Guadalajara.

“[For] Tacos La Perlita we really wanted to incorporate things we grew up eating while we were little," said Aguilar. “We would go to Mexico or with my dad when he opened his taqueria, he was 19, so growing up with him and going to the restaurant with him, we would eat tacos, tortas and burros. So we wanted to bring that back.”

Family is important to Aguilar, and it is obvious in Taco La Perltia’s flavors and recipes. According to Aguilar, the meat she uses for her dishes comes from her parents’ meat market, Carniceria La Perla, which is located on 510 West William Joel Bryan Parkway.

Aguilar also owns Cilantro Mexican Grill in Bryan, which has a more Tex-Mex flare. Cilantro Mexican Grill is located at 106 North Parker Avenue in downtown Bryan.

Tacos La Perlita is located at 919 Harvey Road in College Station and is open seven days a week.

They are open from Monday through Thursday and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tacos La Perlita also features a drive-thru window for added convenience for customers on the go.

For a sneak peek of some of the cuisine offered at La Perlita, see the media player and Facebook Live attached to the article.