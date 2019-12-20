Authorities: Missing Austin mom strangled to death, baby is safe

Forensic officials say an Austin mother who vanished last week was found strangled to death outside Houston.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Friday that Heidi Broussard's 1-month-old daughter, who also went missing, was found safe at the same home where the mother's body was found.

Manley says one person is in custody on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse. According to Houston media, Magen Rose Fieramusca is the suspect.

Police say they found Broussard's body Thursday night in the trunk of a car parked behind a Houston home. According to public records, the vehicle is registered to Fieramusca, 33.

Authorities say the baby was found in good health. Investigators say she was taken to the hospital as a precaution but is unharmed and in custody of Child Protective Services.