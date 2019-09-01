Authorities identify West Texas shooting suspect

Authorities say the death toll during a West Texas shooting rampage in which seven people died and 22 others were injured may have been even higher had the shooter not been stopped and killed outside a crowded movie theater.

At a news conference Sunday, law enforcement officials speculated the suspect may have planned to continue shooting inside the Cinergy Movie Theater in Odessa before the hijacked U.S. Postal Service vehicle he was driving was disabled by law enforcement officers. The suspect shot and wounded police officers before he was killed.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke says the gunman likely wouldn't drive to the theater unless he planned to go inside. Gerke says the shooting remains under investigation but that the suspect's death outside the theater may have saved lives.

Authorities identified the gunman as 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator, of Odessa.