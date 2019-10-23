Authorities release identity of fisherman who drowned at Lake Somerville

Washington County authorities have released the name of the fisherman who fell out of a boat on Tuesday and drowned at Lake Somerville.

James F. Carpenter, 59, of College Station was recovered by a dive team on Wednesday morning and an autopsy has been ordered by Washington County Justice of the Peace Douglas Zwiener.

Deputies say Carpenter and another man were in a boat having engine troubles on the east side of the lake Tuesday and that's when Carpenter fell into the water and never resurfaced.

This marks the latest death to occur at the lake. A Houston-area man died earlier this month after falling off the back of a jet ski.

In the last 20 years, there have a dozen drownings at the lake. Four have occurred this year.