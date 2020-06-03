Authorities say Verde Drive murder victim stabbed, put in duffel bag

Bryan police say they found the body of Loretta Aguirre in a large duffel bag Friday. They also say she was stabbed in the back.

New details about the murder were released in court documents Wednesday morning.

Ike Newton, 24, was arrested for Aguirre's murder Tuesday. According to authorities, they have surveillance video of him entering the apartment after leaving a duffel bag by a nearby stairwell.

Officers spoke with a juvenile inside the home at the time who said they heard noises coming from the room with Aguirre and Newton, but didn't think anything was strange. Later, the juvenile said Newton came into their bedroom, asked if they had any bleach and if he could use the juvenile's phone. They refused and Newton left.

Police say video surveillance shows Newton exiting the apartment with a bottle of cleaning fluid after the bag was removed from the stairwell. Newton left the apartment and the juvenile called 911.

The autopsy could not determine a cause of death but says Aguirre had several traumatic head injuries and several stab wounds to her body.

Newton became a person of interest after checking messages and emails from the victim's phone. Police say messages show he had been to the apartment at least two times before Friday.

Newton, of Snook, is being charged with murder. He's currently in the Brazos County Detention Center with a $300,000 bond.