The Midland Police Department and the Midland County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help with finding a missing teenager.

Robert Duncan, 17, is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160 pounds.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Midland police at (432) 685-7108 or the sheriff’s office at (432) 688-1040.