Authorities searching for missing Lake Somerville swimmer

Authorities are searching for a man who went missing after jumping off a boat in Lake Somerville and attempting to swim to shore.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the man, approximately 19 years old, has been missing since 6:34 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told authorities that the man was on a boat with friends near Welch Park. They said the man, along with a few others, jumped off the boat and began to swim to shore.

“The others made it,” said Chief Deputy John Pollock. “He did not.”

As of 8:20 p.m. Saturday, the search continues. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is assisted by the Texas Department of Parks & Wildlife, Somerville Fire Department, and Somerville police.

This article will be updated as the story develops.

