Try out an autonomous shuttle at Texas A&M

The future of transportation is being tested on Texas A&M's campus. There are currently self-driving shuttles running test routes that students can take.

The demonstration shuttles are available for test rides now through November 15. They're operating from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The route runs near the southside garage and the corps dorms.

Bob Brydia was on Brazos Valley This Morning to discuss the new technology.

For more information, visit smartcampus.tti.tamu.edu.