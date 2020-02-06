Avoid fees and jail time with College Station's amnesty program

If you have an active warrant in College Station, now is the time to take care of your case, avoid fees and jail time.

Starting February 10 and for the rest of the month, anyone who has an active warrant in the city can go to the College Station Municipal Court or the Justice of the Peace courts and take care of the case.

You will not be arrested and the warrant fee will be waived for you. An example of cases that can get resolved includes traffic tickets and a variety of criminal offenses.