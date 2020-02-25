Axe throwing venue opening soon in Bryan

A new business called Tap That Axe Bar & Grill is soon opening a location in Bryan.

Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage announced on Monday the axe throwing venue is scheduled to open this spring at the North Park Plaza on Texas Avenue. It will be located in the former La Riviera Bakery and Restaurant space.

According to the company's website bookings, events, parties and corporate events will offered.

For additional updates, you can follow Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage here on Facebook.

