Barbecue Baptist Church traveling to Nashville to serve first responders

A group known as the Barbecue Baptist Church is hitting the road Thursday to begin a seven-day tour of the south, serving prayers and free food.

The members of the group that originated at the First Baptist Church in Navasota came together during the COVID-19 quarantine to figure out a way to help their neighbors. So, they outfitted a trailer with a keyboard, pulpit, and smoker, to sing and pray with their neighbors from a distance.

Now they are taking their talents on the road to Nashville, Tennessee. Over seven days, 23 people will help sing, pray, and prepare free barbecue for thousands of first responders and medical professionals.

“We have been through such an incredibly painful season as a country. First with the pandemic and now with this racial tension. So, in a small way, we are going to do the best we can to encourage people and lift them up,” said Pastor Chad McMillan.

Pastor McMillan says each one of the group members brings their own special talents to the trip, and he is looking forward to spreading a message of hope and togetherness.

“People are fearful. People have lost their jobs. People have lost loved ones or even lost their own lives because of the pandemic,” said Pastor McMillan. “And then with the incredible tension and anger and frustration out of the tragedy that happened in Minnesota, people are struggling, and we believe the Bible gives people hope through Jesus Christ.”

“We need to go out there and tell them, 'Hey, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,'” said Hunter Haug, a member of the Barbecue Baptist Church.

Pastor McMillan says its times like these when we need to come together over a meal and pray.

“We are trying to share with people, God loves you, and we love you, and we came to tell you that and share the word of God with you and some delicious food,” said Pastor McMillan.

The group members say they plan to post frequently on their Facebook page. To follow along, or help them on their journey, click here.

