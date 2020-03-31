BCHD: 7 new COVID-19 cases, 2 discharged from hospital

On Tuesday, the Brazos County Health District reports seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 53.

BCHD also reports that two people previously diagnosed and treated for COVID-19 have been released from the hospital. Six COVID-19 patients remain in the hospital as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to BCHD.

The next BCHD press conference is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at 4:30 pm. Watch live on KBTX, KBTX.com, the KBTX Media Facebook page, and on the KBTX News mobile app.