No new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Brazos County

Monday morning, Brazos County health officials reported no new cases and no new deaths of COVID-19 in Brazos County.

At this time, there is a total of 170 positive cases in the county, only 97 are active at this time. 57 of those cases have recovered. 11 cases are currently hospitalized and 16 patients have died due to the respiratory virus.

A recovered case is an individual that has been fever-free for 72 hours without medications and has been seven days after the first signs of the virus.

A total of 2,853 tests have been administered.

To view current numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley and to view an interactive map of Texas, click here.

The next press conference with the Brazos County Health District is scheduled for Monday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on-air on KBTX.com and on our Facebook page.