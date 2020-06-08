B/CS Chamber & Texas A&M teaming up to create new small business survey

"This is very important," said Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

Those strong feelings are about a new survey aimed at helping small business owners. It's a product of the economists at Texas A&M University Private Economic Research Center and their monthly economic report on the state of the twin cities.

They'll be partnering with the chamber to distribute this survey in the hopes of gaining as much feedback as possible from small business owners hurt by the temporary economic shutdown.

"As we start opening back up we realized the need to talk to our local businesses and find out what their needs are," Brewer says.

He said the first survey happened at the start of the shutdown and, now that we've begun to open up, the chamber and A&M economists wanted to get concrete data and gauge feelings from small business owners to create programs that can more accurately serve the needs of our economy.

He says the series of questions in the survey should only take about nine minutes to complete. Those nine minutes could make the world of difference for researchers trying to quickly and efficiently address potential roadblocks to the re-opening process said Brewer.

