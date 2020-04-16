BCS Chamber: 442 small business loans have gone to Brazos County

Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glen Brewer joins First News at Four twice a week to give a local economic update.

On Thursday, Apr. 16, Brewer highlighted the number and amounts of Small Business Administration loans going to Brazos County businesses.

Brewer says the SBA reported to him that 442 SBA loans have gone to Brazos County businesses, and 70% of those SBA loans are for less than $150,000.

"So we know that some money is getting through to our small businesses," said Brewer.

Brewer has been working with the mayors of the Twin Cities to develop a plan to reopen the local economy.

"But we want to do it safely," said Brewer. "We're going to be working with these guys on a plan to safely open these businesses and make sure we can get back to doing what we do best."

When asked what would happen to the local economy if Texas A&M University and Blinn College did not return to on-campus classes this fall, a decision which has not been made, Brewer said, "devastating is probably an understatement of what it would do to our economy."

However, Brewer says he's holding out hope that the situation doesn't call for that kind of action.

"I'm glad they're thinking about that, planning for it," said Brewer, "but we're really hoping that with the progress they're making, we anticipate things working better, getting a nice slow restart and making sure our numbers are down in terms of COVID-19 impact."

