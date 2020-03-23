B/CS Chamber of Commerce organizing a medical supply drive

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is organizing a supply drive to help find much-needed equipment in our community that could be used at local medical facilities.

Chamber President Glen Brewer told KBTX that many industrial businesses have supplies that can double for medical use.

"I know in paint and body shops and construction sites there are masks that are graded where they could be for medical purposes," Brewer told KBTX's Kathleen Witte.

The chamber is looking for any professional face masks, surgical and isolation gowns, medical-grade gloves. Items can be dropped off at the chamber's office located at 4001 East 29th St, Suite 175, in Bryan.

If you have any questions about what can be donated, please call the chamber at 979-260-5200.