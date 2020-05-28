BCS Chamber: New unemployment claims down for second consecutive week

Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glen Brewer joined First News at Four to give a local economic update.

In Brazos County, Brewer reports that new unemployment claims are down for the second week in row. For the week ending May 16, 589 new claims were filed, bringing the total in Brazos County for the pandemic to 9,427.

“Our numbers are a little better, but it’s hard to say that when the numbers you’re talking about are employees that have lost their jobs,” said Brewer.

Brewer reports that the top three categories of employees filing for unemployment in the latest numbers are as follows: full-service restaurant workers, limited-service restaurant workers, and college and university workers.

“I imagine that has a lot to do with the subcontractors of local college and universities,” said Brewer.

Furthermore, Brewer points out that unemployment claims are not the full story. Many local workers who haven’t been laid off are instead losing hours and seeing decreased pay checks.

“As far as employees here, reduction in pay and wages, we’re at a slow time anyway; summer is always slow,” said Brewer. “When you have restaurants, taverns, pubs operating at 25 % capacity at a slow time—maybe they’re bringing employees back because they have PPP loans that they have to use to pay out payroll—I’m sure hours are being reduced as we try to keep as many people working as possible.”

