BCS Chamber: Top local unemployment numbers from restaurants, dental practices

Between April 18 and May 18, a total of 6,132 Brazos County residents filed for unemployment.

That is the report from Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer on First News at Four.

Furthermore, Brewer reports statistics for the top three industries locally affected by unemployment: full-service restaurants, dental practices, and limited-service restaurants.

As of May 1, some of those businesses will be reopening in a limited capacity.

“We’re excited that it's a step,” said Brewer on First News at Four. “it's going to be hard for a lot of these businesses: they just weren't designed to have maximum capacity of 25%. But the ones that can, will make a go of it. There are going to be some that say they can't make it work. We’re going to do this responsibly to be part of the solution.”

For the full conversation, see the video player above.

