BCS Chamber gearing up for September events

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year, LobsterFest and Golf Classic 2019.

LobsterFest will be on Sunday, September 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center. Tickets are $75 per person.

Then, the Golf Classic is on September 16 at the Bryan City Course at the Phillips Event Center. Prices and times vary.

The Chamber is holding this month’s Business After Hours at Sterling Auto Group on September 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It’s a free networking event and open to the public.

