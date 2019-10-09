BCS Chamber hosting October events

The BCS Chamber of Commerce is hosting some events this month and they want you to come out.

Business After Hours will be on October 17 from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. at A Salon Experience at their Towerpoint location. The event is free for community members to show up and network.

The Chamber of Commerce Local Candidates Forum will be on Monday, October 21 starting at 6:00 p.m. The Chamber is inviting the public out to the George Bush Presidential Library to hear from local leaders running for office in Bryan and College Station. Visitors will have the opportunity to submit questions through a moderator.

