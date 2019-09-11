B/CS Chamber hosting September events

The B/CS Chamber of Commerce has a pair of events coming up in September.

Lobesterfest & Golf Classic is September 15 and 16.

The lobster dinner is Sunday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center. Tickets are $75 per person.

The golf tournament is Monday at the City Golf Course at Phillips Event Center.

The Chamber is also hosting a Business After Hours on Thursday, September 19. The free event is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sterling Auto Group.

For more information about events in Bryan and College Station, visit bcschamber.org.