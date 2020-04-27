B/CS Chamber of Commerce: "Excited to restart local business"

"At least it's a crack in the door, at least we can get some people back to work and some people can start earning paychecks."

That's President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, Glenn Brewer's take on Governor Abbott's move to begin to re-open the economy.

We started our conversation Monday by asking him what the latest numbers are. His answer? "I don't know." But he reassured that the lag in recent numbers isn't for lack of trying.

"Our numbers are lagging a bit because they're working so hard at getting this money out to everyone," Brewer says.

He says he expects unemployment numbers to go up a bit from the more than 5,000 reports dating back to the week of March 7-11. But Brewer excitedly shared that 134,000 P.P.P. loans have been approved to the tune of more than $28 billion.

"That's going to get things going here pretty quick."

He says the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief fund is injecting life into our economy too. The fund has already dispersed north of a half-million dollars to 55 businesses and non-profits. He encouraged more local businesses to check out the new application for the remaining roughly half-million dollars.

