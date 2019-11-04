Record attendance at annual BCS Chamber of Commerce banquet

It was a night of celebration as the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet in College Station on Monday evening.

The President of the chamber says a record attendance of more than 550 guests were a part of the annual event.

They celebrated another year of success and recognized some of the outstanding chamber members.

This year's Citizen of the Year recipient is Randy French.

"It's an honor and a privilege. I look at the people who preceded me and thinking, 'I don't belong on this stage.' But it's quite an honor. Bryan College Station is a very giving community and to be a part of that means a lot to me and I love being part of the Chamber of Commerce," French said.

The chamber also recognized Katrina Hall as Ambassador of the Year and Debbie Holladay as Volunteer of the Year.