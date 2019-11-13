BCS Chamber of Commerce gearing up for November events

The BCS Chamber of Commerce has some events coming up in the month of November.

On November 19, the chamber will have its membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Phillips Event Center. Tickets are $30 and reserved seats are available. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngval will be the guest speaker.

The annual Ag Breakfast will be happening at the Brazos County Expo on November 26 at 7:30 a.m. Tickets are $20. The breakfast features food grown, produced and donated from farmers and ag producers across the Brazos Valley.

For more information about events happening and where to get tickets to the events, visit their website


