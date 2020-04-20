B/CS Chamber of Commerce helping local businesses move towards re-opening

Glen Brewer, President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, says he's excited to begin the process of re-opening our local economy.

"You cannot have a recovery from this pandemic without getting our businesses back open in some way shape or form," Brewer says.

Brewer refers to local businesses as the engines of our economy and our community.

In the past two months of our conversations with Brewer on the state of our local economy, it's the most optimistic he's looked and sounded.

Brewer says while these steps are small, they're indicative of progress. His assessment of the delay in Small Business Administration loan numbers was even optimistic.

"They're working so hard," Brewer explains "that they're just not able to find the time to get these numbers in."

But he says when they do come out, they'll show economic healing occurring across the nation.

