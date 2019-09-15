B/CS Chamber of Commerce holds 2019 Lobserfest

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held its annual Lobsterfest and Golf Classic Fundraiser this weekend.

More than 500 people showed up Sunday night to crack over 600 lobsters for a good cause.

Ticket sales and a silent auction help raise money for the Chambers events all year long. Sunday’s event is the biggest fundraising event for the B/CS Chamber of Commerce.

“We believe in a stronger healthier community for stronger healthy businesses,” said B/CS Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer. “When our business community is thriving, our nonprofits, our churches, our schools, they all thrive so the chamber works to have a healthy business community."

The sold-out Golf Classic kicks off Monday morning.

