B/CS Chamber of Commerce responds to encouraging developments in local economy

President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station, Glen Brewer, says he is happy to be talking positively about the economy again.

That's the way our conversation started Monday afternoon.

Brewer says the new #athomeBCS campaign has generated a lot of traffic for local businesses and created a communal feeling among residents in Brazos County.

He attributes the success of the campaign to the Downton Bryan Association's Virtual First Friday.

"People were able to enjoy online concerts, do-it-yourself videos," Brewer explains, "something for everybody to do while they're at home. Something to keep us in touch."

Brewer says he's confident our economy will be able to weather this storm.

But what he's most excited about is what the eventual easing of regulations promises for local business.

"I do believe there is going to be pent-up demand."

