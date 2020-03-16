BCS Chamber offers resource hub for businesses struggling due to COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic leads health officials to call for more and more “social distancing,” local businesses that survive on social closeness are concerned for their bottom lines.

“It’s so early that everyone is trying to get a grasp of what is going on,” said Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glen Brewer. “But for everyone, the health of the community is their number-one concern.”

Check your favorite local business’s website or social media page, and you’ll find ways they are working to be friendly to patrons’ social distancing needs. For example, many local eateries are no longer allowing dine-in space, but they will gladly take your call-ahead order and let you pick it up.

Still, it’s a moving target.

“Businesses can plan for almost anything if you give us the proper parameters,” Brewer said. “But [with COVID-19] there are so many unknowns. There are so many variables here as far—as far the time frame—that it's just hard to grasp that and come up with a good plan.”

Brewer says that the BCS Chamber of Commerce has now established a resource page for local businesses. Owners can contribute or gather ideas on how to cope with this situation and its fallout. See the related links for more, and see the video player above for the full conversation with Brewer.

Go to the related links section for the BCS Chamber of Commerce's complete information on their response to COVID-19.