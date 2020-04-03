BCS Chamber president: Unemployment numbers are staggering, not surprising

The United States unemployment rate is growing, and there isn’t yet an end in sight.

“A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that’s all but shut down the U.S. economy,” reports the Associated Press. “The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%. Last month’s actual job loss was likely even larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit in the past two weeks. Nearly 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks of March, far exceeding the figure for any corresponding period on record.”

Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glen Brewer joined First News at Four to discuss the latest unemployment numbers and how they are manifested here in the Brazos Valley. See the video player above.

