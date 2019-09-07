BCS Classic celebrates 10 years of fitness, family, faith

The BCS Classic kicked off its 10th year Saturday at the Texas A&M Equine Complex in College Station.

This year, organizers said they wanted to merge family, fitness, and faith into one event, and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

Charlie Lima organized the event and says they chose this particular charity after his son was hospitalized for almost 20 days, and the charity stepped in and helped his family.

Lima says the event features fitness competitions, kid’s fun zones, live music, and inspirational speakers.

This was the first year at the Equine Complex, and Lima says it could not have turned out better.

“I just hope this becomes something that the entire community becomes a part of and embraces, and comes back to every year just to be encouraged in those three areas, family fitness, and faith,” said Lima.

Event organizers presented a check to the Ronald McDonald House for $27,600.

Lima hopes to bring bigger live music acts to next year’s BCS Classic.

