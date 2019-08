The BCS Classic is merging family, fitness, and faith all into one big event.

It's happening September 7 at 8:00 a.m. at the Texas A&M Equine Center.

There will be athletic events throughout the day as well as speakers and other fun activities.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door.

Proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go online to thebcsclassic.com.