B/CS Habitat For Humanity surprises family with new home before Christmas

A Bryan family got a big Christmas present a few days before the big holiday.

Tuesday afternoon Bryan / College Station Habitat for Humanity dedicated their 298 home. The Wilson-Bookman Family knew their home would be ready soon but had a special surprise.

Friday morning the driveway was being swept and new floors cleaned. Workers were finishing punch list items on the brand new home on East Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Bryan.

"We wanted to be done by Christmas, and we weren't sure it was going to happen but praise God we did it and they worked extra hard all week long to finish this house so there's no better way for us to say Merry Christmas to you and your family than the keys to your house," said Andy York, Bryan / College Station Habitat For Humanity Executive Director.

"They’ve worked hard and we were hopeful we’d get it done before Christmas but it came down to the wire and we were able to do it," he said.

Gertrude Wilson and her family received the keys to their home at a ceremony Friday afternoon. She showed KBTX around the home where she, her son Sean Bookman and grandaughter LaKeisha will now live.

"Sean's bedroom and this is some more of my closets... This is the queens’ room. The queen’s bathroom. And the queen closet. This is my palace here," she said as she proudly walked through the home.

Getting to this point was a tough journey. She raised her three kids by herself.

"We have had it hard and for I'm to be where I'm at I thank God," said Wilson.

"I’m so grateful because I never thought I would own a home. I never thought this would ever happen. If someone told me five or ten years ago told me, 'You're kidding.' But it actually happened," she said.

"Gertrude Wilson and her son have been here in the Bryan / College Station area all their whole lives so it's really special to have this family move into their home just before Christmas," said Carl A. Orozco, B/CS Habitat for Humanity Director of Development)

"This process it really taught me if you want something you've go to go at it. You don't look for it to be handed to you it's not just going to fall out of the sky," said Wilson.

"I thank God that God blessed us with one so if anything shall ever happen, my son and his daughter will always have a place of their own," she said.

The family said they will move in by the end of the month or early January.

The home was sponsored by local businesses. The family also worked on several houses to build sweat equity.

