B/CS Habitat for Humanity extending homebuyer program to landowners

Habitat for Humanity is expanding its homebuyer program in Brazos County.

For the first time ever, they'll be working with future homeowners who already own land within the borders of Brazos County. The organization said ongoing challenges with affordable housing and lack of available lots have them trying something new.

"With land being so difficult to procure and more expensive as well it's really slowed down the process for us so now. We're having to unless you own your own land we're having to say as much as two to three years now," said Charles Coats, B/CS Habitat for Humanity Director of Homebuyer Services.

Coats said this program will speed up the process.

"It's just a matter of how quickly they get their sweat equity done and obviously if we have two or three homes building in front of them we have to wait for that. But we think it could reduce the wait time by as much as a year," he said.

Patricia and Jose Luis Garcia are some of Habitat's newest clients. They plan to build their dream home on an acre of land just outside Bryan. The couple has two young daughters.

"My boss, he offered me this lot and he sold it to us nine years ago whenever we got married," said Jose Luis Garcia, a Habitat client who lives near Bryan.

"We don't want anything huge or lavish. We want something modest that's just enough for our family," said Patricia Garcia, said Jose Luis' wife.

Coats said there's already interest in the program. They are receiving 10-20 requests a week.

"We’re getting the word out about this program and what it can do and really a couple of the benefits; one is the cost. You come to us with your own land you are going to get a reduction on your mortgage because we're not having to buy that land. So essentially it works as a credit on your behalf," said Coats.

"The plan at first was to construct little by little on the land. But seeing as costs of construction are pretty prohibitive that's when we decided to come to Habitat for help," said Jose Luis Garcia.

The Garcias and new participants will go through the same program as traditional Habitat clients.

They are already helping with other home projects.

Friday night, August 30 Habitat will host informational sessions at their offices at 119 Lake Street in Bryan.

The English session is at 6 p.m. with a Spanish session at 7 p.m.

The application process runs through the month of September.

We have more information on the application process in the related links section of this story.

You can also contact Charles Coats with Habitat for Humanity at (979) 823-7200 ext. 112 or ccoats@habitatbcs.org