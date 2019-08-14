BCS Habitat for Humanity hosts inaugural golf tournament at Traditions

Not a member of Traditions Golf Club? Then this is your chance to play a round of golf on the beautiful course and help Bryan and College Station residents in need at the same time.

Habitat for Humanity

Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is hosting the inaugural BCS Habitat Golf Tournament on Sept. 30 at Traditions.

The shotgun-style tournament will begin at 9:00 a.m. that Monday.

Ticket price includes breakfast, lunch, and two drink tickets for the course. A silent auction will include items like a Colorado getaway, saltwater fishing tour, and Texas A&M sideline football tickets.

To become a hole sponsor or register for the tournament, see the Related Links.