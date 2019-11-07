BCS Library System wants to get rid of late fees

Libraries across the country are doing away with late fees, and now the BCS Library System plans to do the same thing.

It’s a trend that is growing nation-wide, and Larry J. Ringer Library Manager Jessica Jones has been trying to make the initiative happen for a while now.

Jones said they don’t even profit enough from late fees to keep it around. On top of this, she said they do not enjoy telling people they have late fees that could restrict coming to the library.

“It’s easier to maintain positive relations if we’re not always asking people for something,” said Jones.

At the library, when fines accumulate to more than 20 dollars, patrons can no longer check out books.

Mother and library patron Gia Haque loves the idea.

“It would just be one book that you misplaced, and you would have so much shame,” said Haque. “Like oh my god, I don’t know how much money I’ve racked up.”

Haque said that this could also be beneficial to her.

“I know when I get books, especially if my daughter loves them; I want to keep them for a longer period of time,” said Haque.

Jones wants everyone to be able to enjoy the library and all of its perks.

“Another thing that we find is that the people who have late fines and can’t pay them are the people that need the library the most,” said Jones.

Jones said the Library Advisory Board approved the initiative, and they are now waiting for it get passed by the city council.