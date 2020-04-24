BCS Operation Restart Task Force working to reopen economy

Restarting the economy is on the minds of thousands of business owners in the Brazos Valley.

Friday morning, a new task force met for the first time to look at how to do just that. KBTX was the only media outlet to be inside during that meeting.

It's fair to say that every aspect of the local economy is taking a hit during COVID-19.

"While the process is fluid and we await an order from Governor Abbott, we’ve been working on a program to restart our economy," said Greg Owens, Mayor Pro Tem on the Bryan City Council and one of the Chairs for the Operation Restart Task Force.

Local leaders, including both Bryan and College Station's Mayors Pro Tem and C.C. Creations Owner Kenny Lawson, are chairing the local BCS Operation Restart Task Force.

The group had their first meeting with an estimated 100 people joining in the virtual meeting, many of them in business and other local institution roles.

“There’s going to be social distancing guidelines. There's going to be cluster guidelines. There’s going to be sanitation guidelines," said Lawson.

Lawson said they are working on how to roll out plans to reopen, but it's expected to come in phases and take time.

“We are going to do all we can to make sure that our community comes out of this and is able to look back with some lessons learned and perhaps some new practices," said Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station.

"Mayor Mooney and I really thought of this idea together. We put together a joint charge in an email that we sent to the Brazos Health District Council representatives for our two respective cities," said Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan.

The task force expects further guidance from Governor Greg Abbott on Monday.

"Phase one is going to be a very slow process. But it's going to be something that is at least it’s a start, maybe a 10 people cluster. Phase two, maybe a 50 people cluster. Those are the kind of things that we’re going to work through and see what the results of doing that if it limits the spread," said Lawson.

"The health department is playing a very key role in this entire process... We’ll try and make everything go as fast as we can and get our cities and counties back to work," said Linda Harvell, BCS Operation Restart Task Force Chair.

While details aren't ironed out yet, no one can say when the economy will fully reopen as it was before.

"We have got to get our consumers, our citizens, confident to come back and to the establishment of the different businesses," said Lawson.

The Task Force's next meeting has not been set yet. We're told more than 170 people are participating in it.

