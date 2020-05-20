BCS Salvation Army welcoming new leadership

Salvation Army officers are called to serve wherever their skills are most needed, and now, the current Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station commanding officers have been called to share those skills in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

“We know that God has great plans for The Salvation Army here in BCS and are honored to have been stationed here,” said Capt. Paul Ryerson in a press release. He and Capt. Analese Ryerson, his wife, and co-commanding officer, will serve their final day in BCS on June 21.

“While we look forward to what God has in store for us in Lawrenceville, we will deeply miss our friends and community partners here in B/CS. We are proud to have called Aggieland home for the last four years,” Ryerson said.

The Ryersons’ successors will be transitioning into the BCS role from their current position as commanders of the Salvation Army branch in Arlington. Lts. Tim and Andrea Israel, along with their two daughters, will arrive in the area in mid-June.

“I have been in contact with Lts. Israel, and they are very excited to make the move to Aggieland,” said Capt. Paul Ryerson. “I believe they will do very well here. I have already informed them to pack a lot of maroon.”

