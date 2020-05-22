BCS Strong campaign donates meals to CHI ER workers

The BCS Strong campaign is on track to give out 1,000 meals to frontline healthcare workers.

Crews from Allumine Health teamed up with Laynes and Casa Rodriguez to donate several hundred meals to the emergency room at CHI St. Joseph Health College Station.

They're on week three of their BCS Strong program. The community has been very generous with their donations, and it's even gone national.

One person from California pitched in to help.

